(Recasts, adds details on Republican majority in state
legislature)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Dec 3 Apple Chief Executive
Tim Cook, who made headlines in October when he publicly
acknowledged being gay, is lending his name to legislation to
bar discrimination against state employees on the basis of their
sexual orientation in his native Alabama.
Democratic state Representative Patricia Todd, Alabama's
sole openly gay lawmaker, said on Wednesday that Apple was
initially hesitant about having Cook's name on her bill, which
faces steep odds in the Republican-dominated Legislature, but
later embraced the idea.
Cook came out days after accepting an Alabama Academy of
Honor award in a speech critical of the socially conservative
state's lack of progress on rights for gay people.
"Nobody could have scripted this," said Todd, who plans to
introduce her bill in the Alabama legislative session beginning
in March. "I never in a million years would have expected it."
In the days after Cook disclosed in a magazine essay that he
was gay, Todd told reporters she would put his name on a bill to
bar discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender school teachers and other state employees.
Todd said she was initially speaking in jest about using
Cook's name, but her comments were published and came to the
attention of Apple. Todd said she received a call early
last month from a company official who expressed concern over
Cook's name being attached to such a politically sensitive
measure.
Todd said she told the official she would not name the bill
after Cook. But after that conversation was reported by BuzzFeed
earlier this week, Todd received a call from the company's
general counsel, Bruce Sewell, who told her Cook would be
delighted to have the bill named after him, she said.
In a statement provided to Reuters, Apple said: "Tim was
honored to hear that State Rep. Todd wanted to name an
anti-discrimination bill after him, and we're sorry if there was
any miscommunication about it. We have a long history of support
for LGBT rights and we hope every state will embrace workplace
equality for all."
Todd said she hoped Cook could come to the legislature and
speak on the bill's behalf, particularly its value in attracting
business and talent to the state.
"We have extended the invitation to him, but he is a busy
man and of course Apple comes first," she said. "I hope he can
fit it into his schedule."
(Reporting by Sherrel Wheeler Stewart in Birmingham, Ala.;
Additional reporting by Christina Farr in San Francisco; Writing
by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Steve Gorman and Jeremy
Laurence)