By Verna Gates
| BIRMINGHAM, Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Oct 10 Voters in Birmingham,
Alabama, where America's biggest ever municipal bankruptcy is
playing out, voted four-to-one to authorize the city government
to sell $150 million of bonds to fix streets and tidy parks,
officials said on Wednesday.
While centered in Jefferson County, which nearly a year ago
filed a $4.23 billion bankruptcy, Birmingham's city government
has retained an AA rating with both Standard and Poor's Ratings
Service and Fitch Ratings, as well an Aa2 with Moody's Investors
Service, City Chief Financial Officer Tom Barnett said.
Birmingham, a regional business hub with universities and
medical centers, boasts a major investment account of $83
million, a general fund balance of $92 million and a bond
reserve of $30 million.
"As the rating agencies point out, we do have substantial
reserves to meet unforeseen challenges," Barnett said.
In six separate referenda, Birmingham voters on Tuesday
okayed the bonds, which the city expects to issue in two parts.
Barnett said $75 million in debt will be sold in early 2013, and
the remaining $75 million within three to five years.
The city's planned projects include a landfill expansion
costing $6.3 million, parks and recreation improvements worth
$20 million, and streets an sidewalks work estimated at $48.7
million.
"The major focus is to take care of public infrastructure
that may have deteriorated and to revitalize neighborhoods that
would then increase our tax base," said Barnett.
Birmingham Mayor William Bell, in presenting the bond plan
in New York last May, admitted that the Jefferson County
bankrupcty was affecting the city, despite its good fiscal
shape. The bankrupcty had added around 25 basis points to the
yields that Birminghan would pay, Bell said.