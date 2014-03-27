BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 27 A congressional
candidate in Alabama is taking aim - literally - at the federal
statute known as Obamacare in a new campaign advertisement in
which he fires rounds from several weapons into a paper copy of
the healthcare reform law.
Will Brooke, a Birmingham businessman, is one of seven
Republican candidates seeking to replace U.S. Representative
Spencer Bachus, who is retiring.
In the video, released on Wednesday, Brooke loads a thick
stack of papers into a target and then fires multiple rounds
from a pistol, rifle and AR-15 assault rifle at it. None of the
bullets manage to destroy the copy of the Affordable Care Act,
Democratic President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
"Well we had some fun and knocked some holes in it, but we
didn't quite get the job done," Brooke said in the ad. "Looks
like we'll have to resort to more extreme measures to get rid of
Obamacare and replace it with a market-based solution."
The candidate then loads the stack into a wood chipper to
shred the pages in the video's final scene.
Brooke hopes to get some attention by having fun with a
serious subject, he said in a statement, vowing to fight the law
that he said has caused insurance premiums in Alabama to rise
and resulted in thousands of residents losing their health
coverage.
The Alabama Democratic Party did not respond immediately to
calls for comment on the ad.
(Reporting by Verna Gates; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; editing
by Gunna Dickson)