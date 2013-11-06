(Updates with results)
By Verna Gates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Nov 5 A business-backed former
state senator beat a Tea Party movement rival on Tuesday in an
Alabama congressional primary that highlighted tensions between
the Republican Party's pragmatic and ideological wings over the
recent government shutdown.
Major businesses including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
Home Depot Inc had backed the campaign of former lawmaker
Bradley Byrne, saying the 58-year-old attorney better represents
their interests than Dean Young, a wealthy real estate developer
running a grass-roots campaign.
An unofficial tally gave Byrne 52.5 percent of the vote to
Young's 47.5 percent.
Young told his supporters he had conceded, saying, "It looks
like we fell a little short."
But he said he would not support Byrne in the Dec. 17
election, when he will face Democrat Burton LeFlore.
Byrne backed the Republican Party's mainstream during the
government shutdown, which opposed funding for the Obama
administration's healthcare reform law, but disagreed with the
shutdown.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sent their national political
director, Rob Engstrom, to Alabama last week to an endorsement
event with Byrne, a former Democrat who joined the Republicans
in 1997.
Many of its members, such as Wal-Mart and Home Depot, have
sent funds to Byrne's campaign, part of a total war chest of
more than $689,000 according to the Federal Election Commission.
"Washington needs proven leaders who understand the
principals of free enterprise," said the chamber's spokesman,
Blair Latoff Holmes.
His donor list reads like a who's who of national and local
business leaders, with politicians such as House Majority Leader
Eric Cantor tossing in contributions.
In contrast, Young depended on grass-roots support with only
a modest $85,546 raised, according to the FEC. Young is aligned
with an Alabama judge who famously erected a granite monument of
the Ten Commandments in 2001 at the state supreme court building
in Montgomery. It was later removed.
(Editing by David Adams, Sharon Bernstein, Maureen Bavdek and
Ken Wills)