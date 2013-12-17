By Kaija Wilkinson
| MOBILE, Ala.
MOBILE, Ala. Dec 17 Voters in southwest Alabama
are expected to elect a business-backed former Republican state
senator on Tuesday in a special election to fill a congressional
seat that no Democrat has held in nearly 50 years.
Attorney Bradley Byrne, 58, defeated a Tea Party rival last
month in a close primary race in Alabama's 1st congressional
district which highlighted the intraparty tensions between the
Republican Party's establishment and more ideological wing that
emerged after the government shutdown.
Byrne, whose $1.1 million campaign is backed by big
corporate donors, including Home Depot and Wal-Mart
, is running against Democrat Burton LeFlore, a candidate
who has raised only about $7,000, according to campaign finance
reports.
The special election is being held after Congressman Jo
Bonner, after a decade of service, announced his resignation in
May to take a job at the University of Alabama. Bonner is one of
three consecutive Republicans who have held the seat since 1965.
The 1st congressional district includes Mobile, Alabama's
third largest city after Birmingham and Montgomery, the state
capital.
A victory would return Byrne, a former college chancellor
and state school board member, to public office. He served as
state senator from 2002 to 2010, when he ran unsuccessfully in
the Republican gubernatorial primary won by current Governor
Robert Bentley.
LeFlore, a real estate agent, is the grandson of Mobile
civil rights leader and state representative John LeFlore.
Byrne's campaign has also won endorsements from the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce, the National Rifle Association and the
National Right to Life Committee, while Democratic national
organizations have largely stayed out of the race.
Byrne describes himself as a fiscal conservative who favors
small government. He has campaigned in part against President
Barack Obama's health-care law, which LeFlore supports while
saying some minor tweaks are needed. LeFlore has also called for
cuts in military spending.
Analysts say the election is likely to see low voter
turnout.
The winner will be in office for less than a year, as the
seat will be contested again during the 2014 congressional
elections.
(Reporting by Kaija Wilkinson; Writing by Kevin Gray; editing
by Gunna Dickson)