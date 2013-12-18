(Recasts with 85 percent of precincts reporting)
By Kaija Wilkinson
MOBILE, Ala. Dec 17 A business-backed
Republican lawyer captured 68 percent of the vote against his
Democratic opponent on Tuesday in an Alabama congressional race,
with 85 percent of precincts reporting.
Bradley Byrne, 58, declared himself the winner over Democrat
Burton LeFlore in a special election to replace Republican
Representative Jo Bonner, who in May announced he was resigning
to take a job at the University of Alabama.
Last month, Byrne, an attorney and former state lawmaker,
defeated a Tea Party rival in a close primary race in Alabama's
1st congressional district that highlighted the intraparty
tensions between the Republican Party and the Tea Party
movement.
Byrne's $1.1 million campaign was backed by big corporate
donors, including Home Depot Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
. LeFlore raised only about $7,000, according to campaign
finance reports.
The 1st congressional district includes Mobile, Alabama's
third-largest city after Birmingham and Montgomery, the state
capital.
A victory would return Byrne, a former college chancellor
and state school board member, to public office. He served as
state senator from 2002 to 2010, and he ran unsuccessfully in
the Republican gubernatorial primary won by current Governor
Robert Bentley.
LeFlore, a real estate agent, is the grandson of Mobile
civil rights leader and state representative John LeFlore.
Byrne's campaign also won endorsements from the U.S. Chamber
of Commerce, the National Rifle Association and the National
Right to Life Committee, while Democratic national organizations
have largely stayed out of the race.
Byrne describes himself as a fiscal conservative who favors
small government. He has campaigned in part against President
Barack Obama's healthcare law, which LeFlore supports while
saying some minor tweaks are needed. LeFlore has also called for
cuts in military spending.
Analysts had predicted a low voter turnout in the election.
The winner will be in office for less than a year, as the
seat will be contested again during the 2014 congressional
elections.
