By Verna Gates
| BIRMINGHAM, Ala
BIRMINGHAM, Ala Oct 17 An Alabama museum in the
town that inspired the setting for the novel "To Kill a
Mockingbird" is fighting back against a lawsuit by author Harper
Lee that accuses it of exploiting one of America's best-loved
books.
The lawsuit filed last week by the book's Pulitzer
prize-winning author, 87, claims the Monroe County Heritage
Museum of illegally profiting from the book. It contends the
museum earned more than $500,000 in 2011 by selling goods
including aprons, kitchen towels, clothing and coasters
emblazoned with the book's title.
Even the museum's website is named for "To Kill a
Mockingbird," a novel about small town racism and injustice. The
1960 book has sold more than 30 million copies and has been
translated into more than 25 languages.
The 25-year-old museum, located in Monroeville, Alabama,
draws thousands of fans each year and includes an old courthouse
that served as a model for the courtroom in the movie version of
the novel that earned Gregory Peck the Academy Award for Best
Actor.
The author has said that the novel's fictional town,
Maycomb, and its courthouse were based on Monroeville.
"Every single statement in the lawsuit is either false,
meritless, or both," the museum's attorney, Matthew Goforth,
told Reuters.
The museum earned only $28,500 from its merchandise sales
last year, Goforth said, adding that "every penny of that is
being used to further the museum's mission of educating the
public and preserving the area's history."
"I find it curious that her handlers suddenly want to profit
by suing the museum for essentially preserving and promoting
what Ms. Lee helped accomplish for this community," said
Goforth.
"The museum is squarely within its rights to carry out its
mission as it always has," he added.
An attorney for Lee declined to comment.
PAST DISPUTES
The lawsuit in Alabama district court cites a history of
challenges between the author and the museum. For example, the
museum once created "Calpurnia's Cook Book," named for one of
the book's characters. After Lee protested, the book was
withdrawn.
When the author sought to register a trademark for the
book's title to be used on clothing, the museum opposed it, the
lawsuit states, accusing the museum of bad faith and withholding
information.
The museum had no intention of denying a share of the
museum's profits to the author if that is what she wants from
the museum, Goforth said, and was only doing what was necessary
to protect its trademark rights in the merchandise it has been
selling for many years.
Goforth argued that Monroe County's history cannot be
understood without an understanding of the impact of "To Kill a
Mockingbird."
"Those pieces were based on Monroe County and are part of
its history," said Goforth. If Lee's lawsuit prevailed, the
museum would be put out of business, ending its mission to
educate local residents and visitors.
"I don't think that's what Harper Lee would want," he said.
The lawsuit argues that despite the museum's declared
historical mission, "its actual work does not touch upon
history. Rather, its primary mission is to trade upon the
fictional story, settings and characters that Harper Lee
created."
In the book, a small-town lawyer, Atticus Finch, defends an
African-American man unfairly accused of rape during the 1930s
"Jim Crow" era, complete with courtroom drama.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and demands that the
museum surrender all of its items with the book's title and the
author's name and for them to be destroyed.
Lee, who has suffered a stroke, is in declining health and
lives in an assisted living facility in Monroeville, according
to the lawsuit.
In September, Lee settled a lawsuit against her former
literary agent over an alleged scheme to trick her into signing
away the copyright to her novel. No details of the agreement
were made public.
(Nelle Harper Lee vs. Monroe County Heritage Museum, Inc.
Case No.: 1:13-cv-490)
(Additional reporting and editing by David Adams; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)