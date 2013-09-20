BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept 20 The Pulitzer
Prize-winning author of "To Kill a Mockingbird," Harper Lee, is
locked in a dispute with a museum in her Alabama hometown over
the use of the novel's title.
The 87-year-old author has filed an application seeking a
trademark for the book's title when it is displayed on clothing
and other merchandise.
The move is being challenged by the Monroe County Heritage
Museum, which says it sells T-shirts and souvenirs with the
words "To Kill a Mockingbird" to help fund its operations.
The museum, located in Monroeville, Alabama, is dedicated to
the novel, widely considered a classic. The museum draws
thousands of fans each year and includes an old courthouse that
served as a model for the courtroom in the movie version of the
novel that starred Gregory Peck.
Arguing against Lee's trademark application, the museum said
it did not believe she was entitled to share in the profits from
the sale of the merchandise. Museum officials did not
immediately return calls for comment.
Robert Clarida, an attorney for Lee, said he believed his
client should receive a portion of the proceeds. "Who is going
to buy those T-shirts if they don't say 'To Kill a
Mockingbird?'" he asked.
The book, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1961 and has sold
more than 30 million copies, tells the story of two children of
an attorney growing up in a small Southern town.
Their father, who is white, is selected to defend a black
man accused of raping a white woman, and the man is convicted
despite his innocence.
It is the only novel that Lee ever published.
Earlier this month, Lee agreed to terminate a lawsuit she
filed against her former agent that claimed she had been tricked
into giving away the copyright to her novel. No details of the
agreement were made public.
(Reporting by Verna Gates and Melinda Dickinson; Editing by
Kevin Gray and Eric Beech)