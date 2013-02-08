BRIEF-Mercal to pay net dividend of 0.8957 euros/shr on June 15
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
NEW YORK Feb 8 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Friday cut the underlying ratings on bankrupt Jefferson County, Alabama, to D from C after the decision by the creditors' trustee, the Bank of New York Mellon, to suspend payment on Feb. 1.
The rating agency added that bonds affected are series 1997A, 2001A, 2003-B-8, 2003 B-1-A through series 2003 B-1-E, and series 2003 C-1 through 2003 C-10 sewer system revenue warrants.
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian stock market operator B3 on Thursday launched the country's first commodities futures index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, according to a statement.