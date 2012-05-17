* Job tax is key to pay creditor back
* More staff cuts, default seen if not approved
* Special session could reconsider it
By Melinda Dickinson
May 16Alabama state lawmakers on Wednesday
spurned a bid by bankrupt Jefferson County to restore a local
jobs tax that county leaders say is needed to pay Wall Street
banks that are owed $4.23 billion.
The jobs tax is estimated to bring about $60 million in
yearly revenue to Alabama's most populous county, which in 2011
filed the largest U.S. municipal bankruptcy case. Without the
revenue, Jefferson County officials may have to cut more
government staff and default on a $10 million general-obligation
warrant payment due Oct. 1.
The bill, already passed by the State Senate and a House
committee was "taken off the special order calendar today, which
effectively kills it for this session," Jefferson County Manager
Tony Petelos said on the last working day of the legislature's
regular annual session.
For a second year in a row, the legislature has failed to
reinstate the jobs tax, a small tax on the salary of workers in
the county. A court struck down the tax as unconstitutional in
2011.
Alabama Governor Robert Bentley has said he would possibly
consider a jobs-tax bill at a special legislative session as
early as next week but only if Jefferson County's split
delegation of state legislators agrees on the proposal. A
spokeswoman for Bentley was not available to comment.
Petelos, who has said he would recommend the county skip a
$10 million general-obligation payment due Oct. 1 if a new jobs
tax was not in place, said on Wednesday that he hoped the
legislature may act on a jobs bill in the special session.
"Whatever happens is in the hands of the legislature in
Montgomery, but we hope that, sometime over the summer,
something will be done," Petelos said.
NO WORKOUT PLAN WITHOUT JOB TAX
Jefferson County already missed a $15 million payment due on
April 1, with officials saying the cash-strapped county needed
to conserve money to sustain basic government services.
The county defaulted in 2008 on the sewer debt at the heart
of its bankruptcy but had been current on its fixed-rate
general-obligation warrants until last month.
Jefferson County has already cut about 800 jobs and faces a
revenue gap of $40 million that may require cuts at a Birmingham
hospital and other pullbacks in services.
Hobbled by massive sewer-system debt of about $3 billion,
Jefferson County filed for bankruptcy after the unwinding of a
tentative agreement with JPMorgan Chase and other
creditors that might have cut the county's debt load by $1
billion. County finances had been also been damaged by political
corruption and the loss of the occupational tax.
The county, whose Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing won a federal
judge's permission to proceed on March 5, can now develop a plan
to restructure the sewer debt.
But a plan must include details on paying back creditors and
has to be approved by a bankruptcy court judge. And the jobs tax
is central to developing a workout plan, according to county
officials.