By Melinda Dickinson
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. May 17 Alabama's bankrupt
Jefferson County and creditors owed $4.23 billion will spend a t
least an extra year battling in court, the county's lead
bankruptcy lawyer said, because state lawmakers killed a bill
providing the county with much needed revenue.
Alabama's House lawmakers on Wednesday skipped a vote on a
bill that would have restored Jefferson County's occupational
tax, effectively preventing enactment of a local tax worth $60
million annually to the county for a second year in a row.
The small tax on wages earned in the county had provided
about a quarter of the budget for the county, Alabama's most
populous, but was declared unconstitutional in 2011. The lost
revenue was a driver of Jefferson County's Chapter 9 filing, the
biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
"The state legislature doesn't realize the severity of its
inaction," Kenneth Klee, the county's top bankruptcy lawyer, o n
Thursday t old a meeting of the Jefferson County Commission. "It
will add at least a year to the bankruptcy proceedings."
No timetable exists for negotiating a workout plan with
creditors and ending the case, filed on Nov. 9, but analysts
have said the complex proceedings, involving financial giants
such as JPMorgan Chase and local suppliers, could run
for years.
The lost jobs-tax revenues would leave the county with much
less money to offer creditors and provide basic services, Klee
said. The county last month defaulted on a $15 million payment
owed on $205 million of outstanding general obligation warrants.
"Without a stable stream of revenue, the county will have to
engage in full-blown negotiations with GO warrantholders," Klee
said. "Without a steady revenue stream, you cannot present a
feasible plan to the court."
Klee also said creditors may very well sue state
legislators, arguing that their failure to reauthorize the jobs
tax caused April 1 default on the GO debt. Jefferson County had
been current on its GO debt, even after defaulting in 2008 on
the $3 billion of sewer debt at the heart of its bankruptcy.
County officials said at a meeting they can expect no relief
from Alabama's state government and must brace for cuts in line
with its reduced $178 million revenue forecast. The county has
already laid off 800 workers and may now consider reductions in
court hours, hospital care and senior services.
"The only help we will get is from the people at this table:
five commissioners and the county manager," Jefferson County
President David Carrington said at the commission meeting in
Birmingham.
Hobbled by massive sewer-system debt, Jefferson County filed
for bankruptcy after the unwinding of a tentative agreement with
creditors that might have cut the county's debt load by $1
billion. County finances had been also been damaged by political
corruption and the loss of the jobs tax.