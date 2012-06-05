June 5 Local politicians in Alabama's bankrupt
Jefferson County are pressing a new $1.6 billion claim on behalf
of 130,000 sewer system customers they say were cheated by
corrupt county workers and Wall Street creditors.
Working against a U.S. Bankruptcy Court deadline on Monday
for claims in Jefferson County's landmark, $4.23 billion
bankruptcy case, Roderick Royal, the president of the Birmingham
City Council, and 13 others on Monday filed a claim against
creditors of Jefferson County and its sewer system.
The filing argues that the sewer system's rate payers,
including the two-thirds who live in low-income Birmingham, were
hurt by Wall Street financing techniques and the corruption of
more than 20 office holders and others convicted of crimes.
The filers, who include state representatives and the
Jefferson County tax assessor, claim the rate payers had so far
paid $1.6 billion unnecessarily because of a "continuing pattern
of misconduct and criminal activity by managerial personnel of
the county acting in collusion with other wrongdoers, including
many of the top 20 creditors."
One of the county's biggest creditors, JPMorgan Chase
, agreed in 2009 to a $722 million settlement with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over charges of illegal
payments made to secure county financing work. Larry Langford, a
former county commissioner, was convicted of taking bribes.
The filing requests class-action status on behalf of the
system's customers and said any money recovered would be used to
prevent rate hikes by reducing the roughly $3 billion of
sewer-system debt at the heart of Jefferson County's Nov. 9
municipal bankruptcy filing, which was the biggest by any U.S.
local government.
"My personal feeling is that it will be dismissed,"
Jefferson County Commission President David Carrington said of
the claim on Tuesday. "If it's not, it will be interesting."
Thomas Bennett, the U.S. bankruptcy judge handling the case,
was likely to view the $1.6 billion in alleged damages as
excessive and dismiss the suit, a local lawyer involved in the
bankruptcy said on a promise of anonymity.
A spokesman for Bank of New York, which is the
indenture trustee for creditors in the bankruptcy case, had no
immediate comment on the filing by Royal and the others.
The filing adds a new front to the battles in the case. Last
week, Bennett issued an order approving a continuation of a deal
struck Feb. 15 that required the county to make $5.5 million in
monthly payments to creditors on its sewer debt through May.
In April, the county skipped a $15 million general
obligation bond payment for the first time, as officials said
they needed the money to pay for basic government services.
State legislators in May spurned a bid by the county to
revive a wages tax that would have delivered an estimated $60
million a year in revenue.
On Monday, Jefferson County commissioners scheduled a public
hearing for June 12 on possible sewer rate hikes.
