By Melinda Dickinson
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 6 The judge overseeing
the $4.23 billion bankruptcy case of Alabama's Jefferson County
on We dnesday ordered creditors to take a second run at forming a
panel to represent low-priority creditors in expected workout
negotiations.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Bennett ruled that two of the
three currently proposed members of an unsecured creditors
committee were ineligible because their claims against Jefferson
County were of a different category.
Jefferson County, which is home to Birmingham, filed the
biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy on Nov. 9 after a tentative
workout, mainly with Wall Street creditors, unwound and scuttled
concessions that may have been worth $1 billion to the
cash-starved county.
One of the ineligible creditors, the UAB Health System, may
also have a possible conflict of interest since it has been
billed by the county's sewer system for $1 million in unpaid
sewer fees, Bennett said.
Bennett also declared medical-services group Beckman Coulter
Inc ineligible, while saying Bayerische Landesbank
, the third proposed member of the panel, and
Bankruptcy Administrator Thomas Corbett, can return on July 12
with other proposed members.
"I'm inclined to defer and give the bankruptcy administrator
some more time to come up with a committee that is more
representative of the unsecured creditors," Bennett said.
Unsecured creditors committees are sometimes formed in
federal bankruptcy cases and members are obliged to fairly
represent the interests of all creditors with the lowest legal
claims on the assets of the bankrupt.
Lawyers for both sides are battling regularly in court but
show no signs of bargaining aimed at resolving the case, which
analysts expect to run through 2013 or longer.