Jan 24 A U.S. judge overseeing America's biggest
municipal bankruptcy on Thursday turned down a request by Wall
Street creditors for documents used by policymakers in Alabama's
Jefferson County to set sewer-system rates creditors say are too
low.
Lawyers for Bank of New York Mellon, acting as trustee for
holders of $3.14 billion of sewer debt at the heart of Jefferson
County's 2011 bankruptcy, argued the documents were vital for a
hearing next week on creditor efforts to raise sewer rates.
Creditors said moderate and locally unpopular rate hikes
passed by county commissioners on Nov. 6 were too low and
insufficient to make principal and interest payments on the
county's sewer bonds.
After a hearing in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. Bankruptcy
Judge Thomas Bennett sided with the county's attorneys and
denied the creditors' request for the papers prepared for the
county commissioners by a sewer-rates expert and other
consultants, according to lawyers.
Lawyers for the county said the creditors' request was
meritless and went against laws that allowed policymakers
privacy in making some decisions.
"The trustee would run roughshod over the privileges
protecting the county's communications with its lawyers and the
lawyers' communications with retained experts," the county said
in a brief.
Lawyers for the county, which is home to Birmingham and is
negotiating privately with creditors on a possible resolution of
the bankruptcy, are scheduled to face off again before Bennett
in a hearing that begins next Wednesday and may last three days.
Creditors want permission from Bennett to pursue in state
court their demands for higher sewer rates. The creditors are
now barred by the county's Chapter 9 federal bankruptcy filing
from launching new legal claims.
At the end of an earlier hearing on Thursday, Bennett put
off a final decision on whether or not $90 million held in three
sewer system accounts can be considered collateral that could be
turned over to creditors.
The county's attorneys deny the $90 million is collateral
and contend it is needed for capital spending for the sewer
system.
Jefferson County has cut hundreds of jobs since filing for
bankruptcy and has reduced government services in a financial
crisis blamed on overspending on the sewer system, political
corruption and the loss of a local tax on wages.