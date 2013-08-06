BIRMINGHAM Aug 6 A U.S. judge on Tuesday cleared the way for Wall Street banks and others owed $4.2 billion to vote on a plan to end America's second-largest municipal bankruptcy.

Creditors must vote by a Oct. 7 deadline.

A large majority of creditors have agreed to the negotiated plan, which promises to deliver only $1.835 billion to sewer-system warrant holders owed $3.078 billion.