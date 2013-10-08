BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Oct 8 Creditors in the $4.2 billion bankruptcy case involving Alabama's Jefferson County have "overwhelmingly approved" the county's plan of adjustment, Jefferson County Commission President David Carrington said on Tuesday.
Creditors had until an Oct. 7 deadline to submit their votes on a bankruptcy exit plan approved in August by the judge in the case. Carrington said the final count will come later this week.
Approval by creditors paves the way to a year-end bond sale of about $1.9 billion that is needed to pay off current sewer debt bondholders at sizable discounts.
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.