By Verna Gates
| BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 30
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 30 The Alabama Supreme
Court justice chosen just last week to help steer the state's
Jefferson County through the biggest municipal bankruptcy in
U.S. history stepped down on Tuesday after apparently deciding
he was not a good match for the job.
Mike Bolin, 65, could not be reached for immediate comment
on his decision to leave Alabama's largest county, which
includes Birmingham, with no one at the helm of its tumultuous
legal affairs.
But Sandra Little Brown, a county commissioner, said Bolin
would return to the supreme court after his wife suggested that
the county's bankruptcy woes might be too much for him to
handle.
Bolin, who was a probate judge for Jefferson County for 16
years, was confirmed just last Thursday to succeed Jeff Sewell,
who took involuntary retirement on April 12.
Bolin was seen as a logical selection for the post since he
is well versed in the legal history of the county's sewer
system, which is at the heart of the $4.27 billion Chapter 9
bankruptcy filed by Jefferson County in November 2011.
One of his first tasks as the county's top legal adviser or
counselor included preparation for a new round of bankruptcy
hearings beginning next week.
"We have to make sure whoever we pick is sensitive to the
issues," said Brown.
"I am going to do a lot of praying as we go back to the
drawing board," she said.
"Anyone we hire will be a top gun with the highest standards
of ethical behavior and competence," said Jefferson County
Commission President David Carrington.
Sewell had been in Jefferson County's legal department for
25 years and was dismissed due to directions he gave the
county's outside bankruptcy attorneys "that were not in the
best interests of Jefferson County."
(Reporting by Verna Gates; Editing by Tom Brown and Richard
Chang)