* Top yields forecast at 7 percent
* Bankrupt county lifts bond deal size
* Moody's says higher rates raise risks
By Michael Connor
Aug 12 Alabama's Jefferson County has hiked
forecasts for yields it expects to pay and increased the planned
size of a bond sale vital to its reorganization plan to pay off
Wall Street creditors and exit America's second-largest
municipal bankruptcy.
According to documents revised after recent sharp increases
in U.S. interest rates, which Jefferson County officials say
could threaten their $4.2 billion negotiated plan of adjustment,
the county now forecasts tax-free yields ranging from 4.5
percent to 7 percent on $1.98 billion of new debt.
The county, whose finances were crippled by soured sewer
system debt, corruption and a fall-off in revenue, had forecast
in June that the late 2013 bond deals would total $1.89 billion
and, depending on maturities as long as 40 years and type, yield
between 3.5 percent and 6.75 percent.
The bond monies would pay off sewer-system creditors owed
$3.1 billion at about a 40 percent discount and fund capital
spending on the county's sewer system. Another $1 billion of
school and other county debt is also covered in the plan of
adjustment.
Contained in a disclosure document for creditors approved
last week by a U.S. bankruptcy judge, the revisions also
included a big increase, to $458.4 million from $174.5 million,
in the amount of convertible capital appreciation bonds
Jefferson County hopes to sell.
The county also reduced by more than a third, to $179.8
million from $299.5 million, the amount of capital appreciation
bonds. Critics of the proposed exit plan, which creditors will
vote on in coming weeks, said the capital appreciation bonds
were too costly and should not be issued.
Most of the planned offering aimed at paying off current
creditors will be current interest bonds worth $1.34 billion,
according to the revised financing plan.
Since the beginning of June, 10-year top rated yields on the
Municipal Market Data scale rose by 64 basis points to end on
Monday at 2.72 percent, from 2.08 percent on June 3.
The rise in market interest rates, including a 43 basis
point widening between 10-year AAA rated municipal bonds and
30-year, raises hurdles for Jefferson County's planned sale, as
well as any new debt issuance that might come with a bankruptcy
workout for Detroit, Moody's Investors Service analysts said.
"Tethering bondholder recovery to market appetite for new
debt from issuers in bankruptcy exposes the recovery to market
risk, such as the spike in interest rates since May," Moody's
analysts Silvio Zanardini and Dan Seymour said in a note.
Using bond sales to pay off creditors is a strategy mostly
untested in municipal bankruptcies and the higher rates
Jefferson County is eyeing raise risks for investors, the
analysts said.
"It is unclear whether the county could execute this
transaction and pay creditors under the currently proposed
agreement," Zanardini and Seymour said. "Increases in tax-exempt
yields may result in increased leverage on the new sewer
warrants, which would increase the probability of a second
default."
Eclipsed only by Detroit, when the Michigan city filed on
July 18 for municipal bankruptcy with more than $18 billion in
liabilities, Jefferson County had sought protection from
creditors in November 2011.
A large majority of Jefferson County's creditors has already
agreed to the negotiated plan, which promises to deliver only
$1.835 billion to sewer-system warrant holders owed $3.078
billion, with bondholder losses on a scale not seen since the
1930s. Creditors will vote on the plan by Oct. 7.