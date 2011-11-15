By Michael Connor
| BIRMINGHAM, Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Nov 15 Dogged by soaring
sewer rates, Alabama social worker Mary Jones and her friends
are finding novel ways to keep from flushing their income down
the toilet -- literally.
In the last year, Jones, 76, started using dirty dishwater
for flushing to reduce her Jefferson County sewage costs in
response to rates that have more than quadrupled in the last 15
years.
Massive renovation costs for what locals call a
"gold-plated sewer system" and its "Taj Mahal" waste treatment
plant are behind the precipitous rise in rates.
The renovation of that plant years ago is what caused
Jefferson County last week to file the largest-ever municipal
bankruptcy in U.S. history to settle $3.14 billion of
sewer-system debt.
The project to upgrade the sewer system, started in the
1990s, was supposed to cost about $300 million, but debt
surpassed $3 billion due to political corruption, bad bond
deals and construction problems.
Some 22 people, including government workers and elected
officials, have been found guilty of corruption crimes. The
county had been on the brink of insolvency since Wall Street's
debt crisis hit three years ago.
COLLECTING RAINWATER
Beyond the headlines, the fiasco has hit local residents
where it hurts -- their wallets. County residents are set to
pay higher sewer bills for years to come.
Jones knows the pain of seeing such costs rise personally.
She works part-time at the Greater Birmingham Ministries
social-services group in Birmingham where she lives, helping
people struggling with their bills.
But she's on a fixed income herself of $2,494 a month,
including Social Security payments. So she and friends also
curb their metered water use, which determines sewage fees, by
reusing dishwater and collecting rainwater.
"My bill went from $60 a month to an average of $23 a month
every month for the last year," Jones said.
County sewer rates shot up 329 percent in 15 years, even as
surging capital and interest costs forced Jefferson County,
Alabama's most populous, to default on debt and lay off
workers.
Jefferson County sewage services in the mid-1990s cost an
average $15 monthly, but now, as part of a bill that includes
other fees for fresh water, cost about $38, according to the
system's court-appointed administrator.
Waste water fees at similar systems ran a median $33.01 a
month in 2010, or $5 less than Jefferson County, according to a
survey by the American Water Works Association trade group.
Across the United States, water and sewage rates vary
widely and are rising faster than inflation largely because
utilities are replacing worn-out facilities built in the 1970s
and 1980s, according to Chris Woodcock, president of
water-rates consultants Woodcock and Associates.
But Jefferson County's 660,000-some residents are facing
whopping increases in coming years, in part to pay for the
mistakes of administrators who made a mess of the project.
Last week's bankruptcy filing blew apart a negotiated
settlement with creditors that included unpopular sewer rate
hikes of 8.2 percent annually for three years. John Young, the
system's administrator, said the hikes now would need to be 10
percent or more.
Those increases far outpace a 15-year national average of
4.9 percent in sewer fee hikes in the American Water Works
survey and would take the typical Jefferson County sewer bill
to $48 to $51 over three years.
FOOD, CLOTHING -- AND SEWER BILLS
In Jefferson County, where 16.5 percent of residents have
incomes below America's official poverty line, the sewer rates
and looming increases weigh especially heavily on low-income
households.
The tipping point on sewer fees for many local poor came
about 10 years ago, when workers at local social services
groups started getting requests for more than secondhand
clothes and food.
"We began to get requests for help with water/sewer bills,"
said State Representative Merika Coleman, a Democrat who had
worked at the Greater Birmingham Ministries.
Low incomes are even more prevalent in Birmingham,
Alabama's largest city. According to the U.S. Census, 26
percent of its residents are poor, or nearly double the
national rate of 14.3 percent. Birmingham's per capita income
last year was $19,724, or $7,300 below the U.S. average.
According to a rule of thumb used by federal officials to
gauge affordability, homeowners should not pay more than 2
percent of annual income for sewage services, The possible
hikes of 10 percent would push bills to nearly 3 percent or
more of Birmingham's 2010 per capita income.
"It's ridiculous," said Julie Howard, 38, the mother of 10
adopted children and one foster child. "Even with a front-load
washer, it is ridiculous. I try to be as efficient as possible
and overstuff it. I will also watch the kids closer on their
shower time."
Joe Hay, 78, said a water leak in October spiked his bill
to $225, but that ordinarily his combined water and sewer bill
runs about $120. "I'd like to move ... to get away from
Jefferson County's sewer system," Hay said.
The possible rate hikes feature prominently in local
politics and fed both street-level demands that the county file
for bankruptcy and talk in the Birmingham City Council about
filing a lawsuit to block rate hikes.
The single dissenting vote last week among the five county
commissioners voting on the bankruptcy filing was by George
Bowman, who represents some of the neighborhoods where the
sewage fees eat up the largest share of incomes.
Bowman also voted in September against the negotiated deal,
which the county had expected to cut its sewer debt by at least
$1 billion -- but included the 8.2 percent rate hikes.
"They are balancing this debt on the backs of the poor,"
Bowman said.
(Additional reporting by Verna Gates; Editing by Leslie
Adler)