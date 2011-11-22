* Judge: sewer receiver has done "a great job"
* Jefferson County commissioners want receiver removed
By Michael Connor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov 22 The receiver running
the Alabama county sewer system at the heart of the biggest
U.S. municipal bankruptcy "has done a great job," a federal
bankruptcy judge said on Tuesday.
Judge Thomas Bennett, who is hearing a bid from the
court-appointed receiver, John Young, and creditors to stay in
control of Jefferson County's troubled sewer system, said he
would not rule on Young's status on Tuesday. He set a Monday
deadline for submissions by lawyers.
Young, a former water industry executive put in place last
year at the request of creditors owed $3.14 billion of sewer
debt, was hit with an automatic stay that would constrain his
power when Jefferson County filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 9.
The Jefferson County commissioners who voted for bankruptcy
want Young's power curtailed.
"I think the receiver has done a great job ... in the time
frame he has had," Bennett said. "I am not criticizing him."
Young's tenure at the 126,000-customer sewer system was
also praised by local officials, but he has become locally
unpopular because he has championed rate hikes of 25 percent
and more.
Bennett also said at the hearings the Jefferson County
system was so heavily overcapitalized that rate hikes alone
would never satisfy debt service because customers would
increasingly drop off the system as bills rose.
The main remedies for the system's financial dilemma were
to add customers and increase revenue or ease debt payments by
getting bondholders to accept write-downs, Bennett said.
A lawyer for Young, David Lemke, said the bond market was
watching the judge's ruling on the receiver. SIFMA, a finance
trade group, has told Bennett the case could rattle the market
for revenue bonds.
However, the municipal bond market thus far has been
largely unaffected by the Jefferson County bankruptcy.
Young had played a central role negotiating a tentative
agreement between the county and creditors that was announced
in September but later came undone despite an estimated
reduction of about $1 billion in the county's debt.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)