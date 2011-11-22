* Judge: sewer receiver has done "a great job"

* Jefferson County commissioners want receiver removed

By Michael Connor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov 22 The receiver running the Alabama county sewer system at the heart of the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy "has done a great job," a federal bankruptcy judge said on Tuesday.

Judge Thomas Bennett, who is hearing a bid from the court-appointed receiver, John Young, and creditors to stay in control of Jefferson County's troubled sewer system, said he would not rule on Young's status on Tuesday. He set a Monday deadline for submissions by lawyers.

Young, a former water industry executive put in place last year at the request of creditors owed $3.14 billion of sewer debt, was hit with an automatic stay that would constrain his power when Jefferson County filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 9.

The Jefferson County commissioners who voted for bankruptcy want Young's power curtailed.

"I think the receiver has done a great job ... in the time frame he has had," Bennett said. "I am not criticizing him."

Young's tenure at the 126,000-customer sewer system was also praised by local officials, but he has become locally unpopular because he has championed rate hikes of 25 percent and more.

Bennett also said at the hearings the Jefferson County system was so heavily overcapitalized that rate hikes alone would never satisfy debt service because customers would increasingly drop off the system as bills rose.

The main remedies for the system's financial dilemma were to add customers and increase revenue or ease debt payments by getting bondholders to accept write-downs, Bennett said.

A lawyer for Young, David Lemke, said the bond market was watching the judge's ruling on the receiver. SIFMA, a finance trade group, has told Bennett the case could rattle the market for revenue bonds.

However, the municipal bond market thus far has been largely unaffected by the Jefferson County bankruptcy.

Young had played a central role negotiating a tentative agreement between the county and creditors that was announced in September but later came undone despite an estimated reduction of about $1 billion in the county's debt. (Editing by Leslie Adler)