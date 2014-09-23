Police vehicles are seen outside a UPS service center following a deadly shooting in Birmingham, Alabama September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Sherrel Wheeler Stewart

BIRMINGHAM Ala. A recently-fired UPS employee on Tuesday shot dead two supervisors at the company facility where he had worked in Birmingham, Alabama before turning the gun on himself, police said.

The gunman, who was wearing a brown UPS uniform, had been terminated earlier this month and had learned a day earlier that he had lost his appeal to get his job back, police said, adding that his motive was not immediately clear. Police had earlier said that the man was fired yesterday.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. at a large, brick UPS service center atop a hill in the Inglenook section of Birmingham, close to the airport, police said.

Officers found the two victims along with the gunman, who had arrived at the facility in a Honda SUV and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper told reporters.

Police fired no shots, he said.

"When these people came to work today, they had no idea that this would be their last day here on Earth," Roper said.

A handgun believed to be the one used in the shooting has been recovered, police said.

Both of the victims were men, police said.

Police were holding off on releasing the names of the dead, whose family members had not all yet been notified, said Birmingham Police spokesman Lieutenant Sean Edwards.

At least a dozen others were present in the building at the time of the shooting, but no one else was wounded, police said.

A group of grief counselors could be seen entering the UPS facility on Tuesday afternoon.

UPS confirmed the incident and said it was cooperating with police.

