By Sherrel Wheeler Stewart
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept 23 A man in United Parcel
Service uniform fatally shot two workers on Tuesday and then
killed himself at a UPS facility in Birmingham, Alabama, police
said.
Birmingham Police spokesman Lieutenant Sean Edwards said the
gunman may have been fired recently by UPS.
The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. local time at a UPS
service center in the Inglenook section of Birmingham, police
said.
Officers found the victims, including one person believed to
be the shooter, who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot
wound, Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper told reporters.
Police fired no shots, he said.
"When these people came to work today, they had no idea that
this would be their last day here on earth," Roper said.
Edwards said the gunman entered the facility wearing a UPS
uniform and fatally shot two male employees.
Police were holding off on releasing the names of the dead,
whose family members had not all yet been notified, Edwards
said.
UPS confirmed the incident and said it was cooperating with
police.
