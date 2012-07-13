SAN ANTONIO, July 13 Alcohol will be allowed on the grounds of the Alamo starting next month, but opponents have blasted the move, calling it disrespectful to the historic Texas site.

Texas State Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson, whose office oversees the Alamo, said on Friday the plan was to allow beer, wine and liquor at catered events at Alamo Hall, a small meeting venue behind the historic building.

"I see nothing that is irreverent or disrespectful about that," Patterson told Reuters.

The Alamo was one of several Catholic missions Spanish settlers built along the San Antonio River in the 18th century. It is a central symbol of Texas identity because it was the site of a famous battle in 1836 between forces of the newborn Republic of Texas and the Mexican army.

But some officials of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT), the non-profit group that operates the Alamo complex, have criticized the move, saying it showed a lack of respect for the site.

"The Daughters of the Republic of Texas strongly object to the serving of alcohol at The Alamo complex," President General Karen Thompson said in a statement.

Thompson said the Alamo grounds were considered sacred because people died there in battle and because the remains of Native Americans are buried on the complex property.

She said the DRT had not allowed alcohol on the site for more than 107 years.

"In the past, two 2-star generals have respectfully led toasts with apple cider at Alamo Hall in adherence to the solemn decorum of the shrine," Thompson said.

Alamo Hall is a former fire station that was not on the grounds of the Alamo when it was constructed.

Patterson said the Alamo, the DRT and the Texas General Land Office will not sell alcohol, but will allow caterers to provide alcohol in the hall. (Editing by Corrie MacLaggan)