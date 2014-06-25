British musician Phil Collins watches his daughter British actress Lily Collins (not pictured) as he arrives at the Hollywood world premiere of ''Mirror Mirror'' in Los Angeles, California March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Files

SAN ANTONIO British rocker Phil Collins, an avid collector of Alamo memorabilia, plans to donate his collection of items from the 1836 battle for Texas independence to a museum at the San Antonio shrine, officials said on Wednesday.

Collins, one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, holds the largest known private collection of artifacts from the Texas Revolution and the Battle of the Alamo, with the collection kept at Collins' home in Switzerland, said Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson.

"This guy is a Brit but he knows more about Texas history than 99.99 percent of those of us who live here," Patterson said.

Collins, 63, is expected to announce the donation at a news conference in San Antonio on Thursday.

Collins has one of the four rifles known to have belonged to Davy Crockett, other artifacts from the time and documents from early Texas history, Patterson said.

"I asked him if he would be interested in donating his entire collection so we could put together a Phil Collins Collection, and he said 'yes,'" Patterson said.

Collins has put together a book on his collection called "The Alamo and Beyond" saying he became fascinated with the subject as a boy growing up in a London suburb by watching TV shows in the late 1950s such as "Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier" starring Fess Parker.

Patterson said Collins' collection includes Alamo defender Jim Bowie's original Bowie Knife and Crockett's leather shot pouch. Many of the items have not been in Texas since the battle of the Alamo, he said.

