By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO
SAN ANTONIO Oct 28 British rock legend Phil
Collins brought his massive collection of Alamo artifacts on
Tuesday to the San Antonio site those in the Lone Star State
call the "Shrine of Texas Liberty" for a museum that will be
named in his honor.
"This completes the journey for me," Collins said in front
of a building across the street from the Alamo that will
temporarily house the collection while a planned $100 million
center to display the Phil Collins Alamo Collection is being
built.
"These artifacts are coming home," said Collins, 63, who
became fascinated by the Alamo while watching Fess Parker star
as "Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier," while he was a
small child growing up in suburban London.
The items include the fringed leather pouch that Davy
Crockett carried from his home in Tennessee into Texas, then a
part of the Republic of Mexico, and the Alamo.
The pouch, containing two musket balls and two tortillas,
was recovered by a Mexican colonel following the 1836 battle, in
which Crockett and nearly 190 other defenders were killed.
Also included in the donation is an original Bowie knife
that Jim Bowie had in his possession during the battle, and one
of only four remaining rifles known to have been owned by
Crockett.
"When I got older and became successful, I decided to spend
my money on original items from the Alamo rather than on
Ferraris," Collins told a news conference in San Antonio.
He said a handful of items will be kept in his home in
Switzerland because his 9-year-old son has also become
fascinated with the Alamo.
Collins said he was in San Antonio two years ago looking for
a museum to house his collection when the Texas General Land
Office, which had just taken over management of the Alamo,
suggested he donate them directly to the Alamo.
"God bless you, Phil Collins," Land Commissioner Jerry
Patterson said as he accepted the donation.
A measure is set to be introduced in the Texas legislature
when it meets in January to declare Collins to be an "Honorary
Texan," he added.
Collins first became known as drummer and lead vocalist for
the rock group Genesis, later winning global fame as a soloist
along with numerous awards, including some for movie
sound-tracks.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh)