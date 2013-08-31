By Yereth Rosen
| PALMER, Alaska
PALMER, Alaska Aug 31 A 10-year-old boy has won
Alaska's annual giant cabbage contest, submitting a 92.3-pound
(41.9 kg) specimen named "Bob" to officials at the state fair.
Keevan Dinkel of Wasilla, Alaska, produced this year's
winning entry, which was carried in by several Boy Scouts, in
the Alaska State Fair's Giant Cabbage Weigh-Off on Friday night.
His giant cabbage, which rose to about thigh height on a
typical adult, and those of other contestants were weighed at
the fairgrounds in Palmer, in a contest watched by hundreds of
onlookers, attended by green-clad women dressed as "cabbage
fairies" and monitored by a representative of the state Division
of Weights and Measures.
Produce can grow to enormous sizes under Alaska's summer
midnight sun. Growing big cabbages is a tradition in this part
of the state, just north of Anchorage, which is considered
Alaska's main farm belt.
This year was the first time in the contest's 18 years that
a child has won the weigh-off, according to state fair
officials. The fair offers a junior competition for growers 12
and younger, but Keevan's entry was put into the adult open
category because of its size.
Keevan, whose family operates a local farm, took home $2,000
for his prize-winner.
Keevan's "Bob" fell short of the world-record 138.3-pound
(62.7-kg) cabbage, called the "Palmer Pachyderm," grown last
year by Palmer greenhouse owner Scott Robb.
While the unusually hot and sunny summer was good for many
crops, that was not the case for the traditional green cabbages,
said growers attending Friday's fair weigh-in.
"Cabbages are a cold crop. They like their roots warm and
their heads cool," said Mardie Robb, Scott Robb's wife.
Alaska's giant vegetables also face hazards, including
marauding moose that are fond of poaching would-be winners while
they are growing in gardens, and flaws that might develop during
growing can knock them out of contention.
This year, a potential state-champion pumpkin, a 1,289-pound
(584.6 kg) specimen named "Time Bandit" and grown by J.D.
Megchelsen of Nikiski, was disqualified because of a hole,
violating rules calling for vegetables to be structurally
intact. Absent the hole, it would have just beaten the Alaska
pumpkin record of 1,287 pounds (583.8 kg) that Megchelsen set in
2011. Instead, this year's blue ribbon went to a 1,182-pound
(536.1 kg) pumpkin named "Eva" that was grown in Anchorage.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Mohammad Zargham)