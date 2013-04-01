Magnitude 6.1 quake hits northern Chile - USGS
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile, 144 km (90 miles) southeast of Calama, at a depth of 188 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska An Alaska State Troopers helicopter crashed during a rescue mission, killing all three people on board, officials said on Sunday.
Emergency workers reached the wreckage early on Sunday and found the bodies of the pilot, a state trooper and a snowmobiler who had been rescued after becoming stranded near the small town of Talkeetna.
The helicopter had failed to arrive at a rendezvous site to meet medics late on Saturday, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement. (Reporting by Yereth Rosen; Editing by Pravin Char and Angus MacSwan)
COLOMBO A rubbish dump landslide in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo killed at least 16 and injured over a dozen, military spokesman and hospital officials said on Saturday, as emergency workers dug into the mountain of trash in search of survivors.