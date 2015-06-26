(Updates with search starting)
By Steve Quinn
JUNEAU, Alaska, June 26 Emergency crews were
trying on Friday to reach the wreckage of a sightseeing plane on
the side of a steep rock face in Alaska and recover the bodies
of nine people killed in the crash, a rescue official said.
Eight passengers and the pilot were killed when the plane,
an excursion flight from a cruise ship, went down during a tour
of the Misty Fjords area of southeast Alaska on Thursday
afternoon, flight operator Promech Air said.
A helicopter pilot spotted the wreckage against a granite
rock face about 800 feet (240 meters) above Ella Lake, according
to an Alaska State Trooper report.
The remote location of the crash site, low visibility due to
clouds and fog and the precarious position of the plane on the
side of the steep rock face delayed the recovery effort, said
Jerry Kiffer, president of the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad.
"We consider the aircraft unstable," he said, and rescuers
will have to be "extremely careful because of the steepness and
the slick conditions."
The plane must first be secured, Kiffer said, adding a
recovery team was on its way to the site and he hoped the
victims would be removed from the aircraft and transported to a
Coast Guard cutter by mid-afternoon.
Cruise operator Holland America Line said the DeHavilland
DHC-3 Otter float plane crashed near Ella Lake, about 20 miles
(30 km) northeast of Ketchikan, a popular summertime cruise
destination 230 miles (370 km) south of state capital Juneau.
Federal investigators are looking into what caused the
crash. Two National Transportation Safety Board officials from
the agency's Alaska Regional office have arrived in Ketchikan to
investigate, and more are on the way, the agency said.
Conditions at the Ketchikan International Airport were
overcast and rainy around the time of the crash, the National
Weather Service said.
The excursion flight was sold through Holland America Line,
a unit of Carnival Corp.
Promech's sightseeing flights around the Misty Fjords
National Monument offer views of "towering granite cliffs,
1,000-foot waterfalls, lush and remote valleys and serene
crystalline lakes," the company says on its website.
"There is nothing I can say that can alleviate the pain and
overwhelming sense of loss," said Marcus Sessoms, president of
Promech Air.
(Reporting by Steve Quinn in Juneau; Writing and additional
reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Laila Kearney and
Mohammad Zargham)