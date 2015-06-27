(Updates throughout with bodies recovered)
By Steve Quinn
JUNEAU, Alaska, June 26 Emergency crews
recovered on Friday the bodies of nine people from the wreckage
of a sightseeing plane that remains teetering on a steep rock
face after crashing in Alaska, a rescue official said.
Eight passengers and the pilot were killed when the
aircraft, an excursion flight booked via a cruise ship, went
down during a tour of the Misty Fjords area of southeast Alaska
on Thursday afternoon, flight operator Promech Air said.
A helicopter pilot spotted the wreckage against a granite
rock face about 800 feet (240 meters) above Ella Lake, according
to an Alaska State Trooper report.
The bodies were recovered by a team of eight crew members,
four on site and four as support, working for several hours and
using two helicopters and a seaplane, said Chris John of the
Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Crew members secured the wreckage of the float plane with
cables, brought out the bodies one by one and transferred them
to a Coast Guard cutter in a nearby bay, he said.
"It was quite an endeavor, but we got it done," John said.
"For such a sad thing like this, the operation went well."
The fuselage was intact but badly damaged, and all the
victims were inside the aircraft, he said.
Before leaving for the site on Friday morning, Jerry Kiffer,
president of the rescue squad, said the remote location of the
crash site, low visibility due to clouds and fog and the
precarious position of the plane had delayed the recovery
effort.
Cruise operator Holland America Line said the DeHavilland
DHC-3 Otter float plane crashed near Ella Lake, about 20 miles
(30 km) northeast of Ketchikan, a popular summertime cruise
destination 230 miles (370 km) south of state capital Juneau.
Federal investigators are in Ketchikan looking into what
caused the crash, National Transportation Safety Board officials
said.
Conditions were overcast and rainy around the time of the
crash, the National Weather Service said.
The excursion flight was sold through Holland America Line,
a unit of Carnival Corp.
Promech's flights around Misty Fjords offer views of
"towering granite cliffs, 1,000-foot waterfalls, lush and remote
valleys and serene crystalline lakes," the company says.
"There is nothing I can say that can alleviate the pain and
overwhelming sense of loss," said Marcus Sessoms, president of
Promech Air.
