By Steve Quinn
| JUNEAU, Alaska, July 7
JUNEAU, Alaska, July 7 A sightseeing plane that
crashed last month in Alaska killing all nine on board was
flying in "marginal" visual conditions marked by rain and
patches of low clouds before hitting a mountain, federal
investigators said on Tuesday.
The DeHavilland DHC-3 Otter float plane crashed on June 25
during a tour of the Misty Fjords area near Ella Lake, about 24
miles (39 km) northeast of Ketchikan, a popular summertime
cruise destination.
The plane, operated by Promech Air, was returning to its
base under "marginal visual meteorological conditions,"
according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation
Safety Board released on Tuesday.
The report did not draw conclusions or assess blame for the
crash. The agency says a comprehensive review of the plane will
be conducted once it is recovered from the crash site and taken
to Ketchikan.
Promech Air did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The plane struck a tree nose up and rested upright on top of
the separated floats, the report and investigator photographs of
the crash showed. All eight passengers and the pilot were
killed.
The report, citing weather data from the nearest reporting
facility about 24 miles (39 miles) from the crash site, said the
wind was gusting to 26 miles per hour (42 kph), with broken
clouds at 1,200 feet (370 metres) and overcast conditions at
2,700 feet (820 metres).
The crash site's remote location, low visibility from clouds
and fog, and the plane's precarious position on the side of the
steep rock face delayed the recovery of the bodies until the
following day.
The flight, an excursion booked via a cruise ship, was sold
through Holland America Line, a unit of Carnival Corp,
which has since stopped selling the flights.
(Reporting by Steve Quinn; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and Eric
Beech)