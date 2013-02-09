By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska
One high-powered, state-of-the-art icebreaking commuter ferry.
Alaska's Matanuska-Susitna Borough, the local government for
the region north of Anchorage, is seeking takers for a
sophisticated vessel bestowed on it three years ago but which
has never been put to its intended use.
The M/V Sustina, an $80-million, Navy-funded prototype, is
docked 800 miles (1,285 km) southeast of the borough in
Ketchikan, the city where it was built and christened.
The ship, obtained with the help of the late Senator Ted
Stevens, was intended to be a precursor to the Knik Arm Bridge,
a controversial project that would link Port Mackenzie, near
Wasilla, to downtown Anchorage.
But dreams of shuttling Matanuska-Susitna commuters to
Anchorage via ferry - a scheme that sought to cut a 75-mile
(120-km) road trip down to a 2.5-mile (4-km) water crossing -
were never realized. Landing facilities for the specialized
craft were not built, and local officials said they don't want
to provide money for such a project.
Just operating the ferry would cost $2.5 million to $3
million a year, not including any outlays for landing stations
on both sides of the water, said borough manager John Moosey.
Local leaders have concluded the ferry operations would eat
up too much of the borough's annual $43 million budget, he said.
Meanwhile, monthly maintenance costs are about $60,000,
according to borough port director Marc Van Dongen.
So now the borough is advertising its Susitna giveaway
offer, hoping another government agency will take it.
"There is absolutely nothing wrong with it, except it's
unique and one of a kind," Moosey said.
ENGINEERING MARVEL
When it was built, the Susitna was hailed as a marvel of
marine engineering. The 195-foot (310-km) ship, a catamaran, can
be converted from a landing craft that runs up onto beaches to a
deep-draft vessel. It can travel at bursts of speed of up to 20
knots, or at a sustained speed of up to 17 knots.
Its reinforced hull can power through ice, and blade-like
"ice knives" were designed to break up chunks that might be
sucked into the engine. The ship was featured in a cover story
in a 2010 issue of WorkBoat magazine, which celebrated its
"cutting-edge" design.
The best hope for the Susitna would be for another
government entity to take it over, Moosey and Van Dongen said.
Under Federal Transit Administration rules, a
government-to-government transfer would require no purchase
price, Van Dongen said. If a private company wants to take over
the Susitna, the FTA would require an outright purchase, he
said, without elaborating on what the cost might be.
There have been expressions of interest in the ship by
government agencies around the country and some outside the
United States, the officials said. Those include a U.S. East
Coast port authority that already operates ferries. Private
companies are also checking out the ship, Van Dongen said.
Even the Alaska state ferry system is taking another look
at the Susitna after rejecting a takeover last year. The
governor wants to replace one of the older large ferries with
two smaller ferries, and the Susitna might fit the state's
needs, Van Dongen said.
Matanuska-Susitna will be accepting bids for the Susitna
through March 29.
Meanwhile, the Knik Arm Bridge remains a project on the
drawing boards. The bridge was one of two in Alaska that
received congressional earmarks in 2005 - later rescinded.
An agency created by the state, the Knik Arm Bridge and Toll
Authority, is seeking private funding for the bridge. The most
recent official cost estimate for the first phase of
construction is $706 million, according to the authority.
