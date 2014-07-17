LG Display says 2016 profit $1.1 bln, down 19 pct on year
SEOUL, Jan 24 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday its 2016 operating profit fell 19 percent from a year earlier.
JUNEAU, Alaska, July 16 A dramatic video of a sea plane just missing a surfacing humpback whale as it came in to land in Alaska has become a hit online, and the man who shot it says it was blind luck.
Thomas Hamm, a San Diego businessman, was in the remote village of Angoon, about 60 miles (35 km) southwest of Juneau, last week when he recorded the footage with his cellphone.
In the video, the aircraft descends on a shallow run and is about to land in a seemingly calm bay but then pulls up abruptly as the surfacing whale blows a geyser of spray up over the plane's windshield. (Video: youtu.be/lu2WEWRkoXk)
"The guy I was with on the dock looked at me and said, 'Tell me you got that?'," Hamm said.
"I played it back and there was the plane and the whale ... These guys who fly in Alaska, let me tell you, they are good."
The clip, posted by Hamm on Youtube under the title "Whale v. Pontoon Plane," has received more than 170,000 views in less than a week. (Reporting by Steve Quinn; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Paul Tait)
SEOUL, Jan 24 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday its 2016 operating profit fell 19 percent from a year earlier.
Jan 23 California's three biggest utilities plan to spend $1 billion to speed the electrification of vehicles, from transit buses to forklifts, in a statewide effort to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, regulatory filings show.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The new U.S. administration of President Donald Trump vowed on Monday that the United States would prevent China from taking over territory in international waters in the South China Sea, something Chinese state media has warned would require Washington to "wage war."