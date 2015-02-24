* Republican-leaning state third to allow recreational use
* Campaign appealed to Alaska's libertarian streak
* Public smoking, buying and selling still banned
By Steve Quinn
JUNEAU, Alaska, Feb 24 Smoking, growing and
owning small amounts of marijuana became legal in Alaska on
Tuesday, as a growing decriminalization movement reached the
United States' wild northwest frontier.
The Republican-leaning state, which narrowly passed the
measure in November, followed Colorado and Washington states in
allowing recreational use, reflecting a rapidly shifting legal
landscape for the drug, which remains illegal under federal law.
Anyone aged 21 or older can now possess up to an ounce of
marijuana in Alaska and can grow up to six marijuana plants,
three of which can be flowering.
Smoking in public and buying and selling the drug remains
illegal -- though private exchanges are allowed if money is not
involved.
President Barack Obama's Justice Department has cautiously
allowed the experiments to proceed, saying it would look to
prosecute a narrower range of marijuana-related crimes, such as
sales to children.
But that could change if a more conservative president is
elected in 2016, when Alaska's first pot shops are likely to
open.
Supporters of the measure say it reflects a sense of
personal freedom that resonates with residents in Alaska, a
state with a libertarian streak. They also argue that legal
sales will generate income and jobs.
"Alaska now has some of the most sensible marijuana laws in
the nation," said Dr. Tim Hinterberger, chair of the Campaign to
Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol in a statement.
Alaskan officials, and the state's alcohol regulatory board,
which is set to meet on Tuesday, still have to fill a number of
gaps in the legislation -- for example a definition of the
public places where people can not light up.
State regulators are still drafting rules covering the
taxation and sale of marijuana, which must be adopted by Nov.
24. Applications for the first business licenses will not be
accepted until February 2016.
Police have released regular updates on how they will
enforce the law.
"Ultimately the concern of the police department is the
safety and health of our public," Anchorage police spokeswoman
Jennifer Castro said.
"We want to make sure that people are not operating their
vehicle impaired or under the influence of marijuana."
In November, voters in Oregon approved a similar measure,
though the drug only becomes legal in July, and a ballot
initiative legalizing marijuana possession but not retail sales
was overwhelmingly approved in Washington D.C.
