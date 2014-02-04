Feb 4 A measure that could make Alaska the third
U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana use after Colorado
and Washington has enough valid signatures to be put before
voters in August, state officials said on Tuesday.
If voted into law, the Alaska initiative would allow adults
aged 21 and older to possess up to an ounce (28 grams) of
marijuana and grow up to six pot plants, and would pave the way
for creation of a system to tax and regulate pot sales.
"The initiative has met the state requirement for
signatures," said Gail Fenumiai, director of the Alaska's
Division of Elections. "It's a matter now of officially getting
the certification documents signed by the lieutenant governor."
The push to legalize recreational pot use in Alaska, which
is among 20 states that already allow medical marijuana, is part
of a broader state-by-state effort to end prohibition of the
drug. Activists in Oregon are also gathering signatures to put a
legalization measure on the 2014 ballot in that state.
While pot remains a banned narcotic under federal law, the
Obama administration has said it will give individual states
leeway to permit its recreational use. Recreational pot stores
opened their doors last month in Colorado and are months away
from beginning operations in Washington state.
Of roughly 46,000 signatures submitted by pot campaigners in
Alaska to qualify for the ballot, 31,593 have been verified,
more than the 30,169 required, Fenumiai said, adding that some
6,000 more signatures have yet to be reviewed.
The signatures have also met a geographic diversity
requirement to qualify for the Aug. 19 primary election ballot.
Alaska state law requires that initiatives appear on primary
election ballots in the state.
LEGAL GRAY ZONE
Recreational use of marijuana currently exists in a legal
gray area in libertarian-minded Alaska. The state supreme court
ruled in 1975 that individuals have a constitutional right to
possess modest quantities of the drug at home, on privacy
grounds. Pot remains illegal under state statute, however.
In addition to legalizing marijuana possession, the Alaska
measure would require the state to create rules for regulating
recreational-use pot stores within nine months of enactment.
If passed, it would also impose a $50-per-ounce tax on
marijuana at the wholesale level to bring in revenue to the
state.
Backers of marijuana legalization hailed the Alaska news as
another milestone in a state-by-state effort to end prohibition
of the drug, which has gained momentum from the successful
legalization efforts in Washington state and Colorado.
"Voters are quickly coming to realize that marijuana is not
nearly as harmful as they were once led to believe," said
Marijuana Policy Project spokesman Mason Tvert, whose group is a
major player in marijuana legalization efforts.
The group plans to fund similar ballot efforts in 2016 in
Arizona, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana and Nevada,
and is lobbying lawmakers in a handful of states, including New
Hampshire and Vermont, in hopes of passing similar measures
legislatively.
Kevin Sabet, co-founder of the anti-legalization Project
Smart Approaches to Marijuana, said his group hopes to mount an
organized campaign against Alaska legalization in the coming
months.
"There is no formal opposition in Alaska just yet, but SAM
has been approached by Alaskan activists who don't want to see
the safety problems and burdensome government regulation that
would come with legalization," Sabet said.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Walsh)