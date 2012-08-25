By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska Aug 25 Alaska health
officials, concerned about amateur miners seeking riches in a
modern-day mini gold rush, plan to test prospectors in the town
of Nome for mercury exposure for fear that archaic mining
techniques may be inadvertently harming their bodies.
The Bering Sea port town of Nome has been a magnet this
summer for gold prospectors, some of them with little
experience, in a boom that state officials attribute in part to
publicity from Discovery Channel's reality TV show "Bering Sea
Gold" and other mining shows set in Alaska.
Modern miners may be putting themselves at risk by trying to
recover gold from mercury-heavy sediments on the sea floor, said
Ali Hamade, a state environmental public health manager. A
century ago, it was common for miners in Nome to use mercury to
recover gold. The gold was extracted while the mercury was left
behind.
"Now when people look for gold, they could find mercury with
it," he said, adding that mercury introduced into the
environment from the early 20th century gold rush has sunk down
as deep as bedrock and that digging might release the toxic
metal.
The planned mercury screening is the latest in a series of
government efforts to manage the boom in the remote town of
3,700 people 500 miles (800 km) northwest of Anchorage that
became famous for its raucous, historic gold rush over 100 years
ago.
Modern miners in Nome use a variety of methods to draw up
sediments that are screened for gold specks. Some dredge with
boat-mounted excavators, while others use diving equipment to
descend to the sea floor and suck up sediments with hoses or
manually scoop them out. Some small-scale miners work with
shovels and sluice boxes on the beach at the water's edge.
In liquid form, mercury binds with small gold particles, he
said. The historic practice in Nome was for miners to heat
mercury-gold mixtures, evaporating the liquid mercury to leave
behind pure gold, said Hamade, who works for the state
Department of Health and Social Services' epidemiology section.
Hamade said there were anecdotal reports that some
modern-day Nome miners were doing the same thing, making use of
residual mercury deposited in sediments by gold rush
predecessors. The process is as dangerous to today's miners as
it was to miners of yore, he said.
"If it's not in a well-ventilated area, they could be
exposed to mercury fumes, and those could be toxic," he said.
"When it's vapor, when it's fumes, you could inhale it, similar
to any gas or dust that you may encounter."
PROSPECTING MINI-BOOM
Mercury is toxic and inhalation can harm nervous, digestive
and immune systems, lungs and kidneys, according to the World
Health Organization. Inhaled mercury can be fatal, according to
the WHO.
Health officials will begin voluntary tests next week to see
if traces of mercury are in miners' urine, Hamade said.
Elemental mercury is usually excreted after it spreads through
the body, he said.
The state received 171 applications so far this year for
permits to dredge for gold in the two Nome beach areas
designated as recreational mining sites, said Brent Goodrum,
director of the Alaska Division of Mining, Land and Water.
That is twice as many permit applications as received in any
previous year, he said, adding that applications were capped for
the first time this year because the division imposed a
deadline, Goodrum said.
The Alaska Department of Natural Resources, which oversees
the mining division, has issued numerous notices to
gold-seekers, including a sharply worded notice advising that
individual miners cannot replicate the "Bering Sea Gold"
experience because Discovery Channel is using exploration rights
through a state auction.
The show follows the exploits of four crews aboard dredging
vessels used for relatively large-scale placer mining operations
off Nome's coast. Discovery Channel media officials had no
immediate comment.
Nome city officials this year also imposed some new rules
for beach activities in response to what a municipal notice said
were "several incidents of friction" between gold miners.
The U.S. Coast Guard has been also been trying to educate
amateur miners after a miner from Montana drowned last year
while dredging Nome waters. The Alaska state troopers and other
agencies have also beefed up their services in Nome.
As in historic gold rush days, many would-be miners are
failing to find riches, Goodrum said. About half the people who
received permits have so far declined to venture out into the
Bering Sea surf to dredge up the potentially gold-laden
sediments, he said.
"Some folks have gotten out there and realized that it's a
lot more challenging than what they saw on the show," he said.
"It probably hasn't lived up to everyone's expectations."
