* Deal could allow Conoco to build pipeline, bridge
* Sen. Murkowski says deal removes block to oil reserve
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 Two U.S. agencies have
reached an agreement with ConocoPhillips on a plan in
Alaska that could let the company be the first to drill for
crude and gas in a national oil reserve in the state, the
Interior Department said on Monday.
The agreement, which was with the company, the
Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife
Service, confirms that construction of a pipeline and bridge
over the Colville River to the Alpine development known as CD-5
is acceptable, as long as environmental mitigations and other
changes are outlined in the permit application.
The development is in the National Petroleum
Reserve-Alaska, which is managed by the Interior Department.
The Army Corps of Engineers is expected to carry out the
remaining steps associated with the permit review in coming
weeks.
Lisa Murkowski, a U.S. senator from Alaska, said the
agreement could begin to open up the NPR-A to crude and
national gas production. The reserve is estimated to contain
more than 1 billion barrels of technically recoverable oil.
"I've had numerous disagreements with the administration on
Alaska issues, but I appreciate the involvement of the White
House and the Interior Department in removing this particular
roadblock to improving our nation's energy security," Murkowski
said.
Conoco expects to produce up to 18,000 barrels per day at
CD-5, if the plan is approved, but the bridge and tunnel could
open up much greater access to the reserve.
As part of his plan to increase domestic oil production,
President Barack Obama issued an executive order in July
establishing a working group on coordination of Domestic Energy
Development and Permitting in Alaska.
The Corps of Engineers had ruled against the plan in 2010
and the federal government said it should build the pipeline
under the river. But Conoco said it would be too expensive and
that corrosion on the line would be better detected if it were
above ground.
Conoco has also agreed to allow other companies that
develop leases in the NPR-A to use the same bridge crossing,
rather than seek approval for additional channel crossings in
the area. The Interior Department said that would reduce the
environmental impacts associated with development of existing
and future leases in the NPR-A west of the Colville River.
"We're encouraged by today's announcement and we hope we'll
see the real permit soon," said Natalie Lowman, spokeswoman
for ConocoPhillips in Alaska.
Lowman did not want to comment about timelines for
development until the final permit was issued.
The Department of the Interior will hold annual lease sales
in the NPR-A and the next sale will take place on Dec. 7.