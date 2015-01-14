JUNEAU Jan 13 Some polar bear clusters have
slowly moved to islands north of Canada, which are retaining the
Arctic ice for longer, according to a new scientific study that
predicts the migration, linked to climate change, would
continue.
The study published earlier this month in the journal PLOS
ONE was based on DNA taken from nearly 2,800 polar bears in
countries where the animals live - the United States, Russia,
Canada, Greenland and Norway.
Researchers tracked the shift through genetic similarity in
bears among four regions.
Bear clusters from Canada's eastern Arctic area and a marine
area off eastern Greenland and Siberia are journeying to the
Canadian Archipelago, also known as the Arctic Archipelago,
where ice is more abundant, the study found.
The migration has occurred during the last one to three
generations of the predators, or between 15 and 45 years, U.S.
Geological Survey researcher Elizabeth Peacock, the study's lead
author, said in a statement.
The bears are migrating to a region that sits north of the
Canadian mainland, close to Nunavut and the Northwest
Territories. It is comprised of more than 36,000 islands and
covers more than 550,000 square miles (1.4 million square km).
The bears choose this area because that is "where the sea is
more resilient to summer melt due to circulation patterns,
complex geography and cooler northern latitudes," Peacock said.
The Canadian Archipelago could serve as a future refuge for
polar bears, according to the study.
Since 1979, the spatial extent of Arctic sea-ice in autumn
has declined by over 9 percent per decade through 2010, the
researchers said, adding that recent modeling predicts that
nearly ice-free summers will characterize the Arctic before
mid-century.
