By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska
Feb 5 A U.S. government
agency on Tuesday rejected a land trade that would have allowed
a controversial road to cut through a remote Alaska wildlife
refuge and, scientists said, threaten to irreparably damage
sensitive habitats.
Alaska officials quickly condemned the federal government's
decision and said it would endanger the health of local
residents who would have been served by the road.
In King Cove, a village of 960 people on the Alaska
peninsula in the southwest part of the state, residents have
complained of having difficulties traveling for medical care
during bad weather.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the proposal to
build a road through the nearby Izembek National Wildlife Refuge
should not be pursued because it would result in the permanent
loss of wildlife habitats. The land trade proposal had been
under consideration for over three years.
The decision will "protect the heart of a pristine landscape
that Congress designated as wilderness and that serves as vital
habitat for grizzly bear, caribou and salmon, shorebirds and
waterfowl - including 98 percent of the world's population of
Pacific black brant," U.S. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar said
in a statement from the Fish and Wildlife Service.
The deal would have swapped about 56,000 acres (23,000
hectares of state- and native-owned land for about 200 acres (81
hectares) within the Izembek refuge, which would have been used
for the road.
Even though the state planned to give up far more territory
than it would receive for the road, at issue was the wildlife
habitat on the grounds to have been relinquished.
Environmentalists said those lands were too ecologically
valuable to be sacrificed.
As part of the deal, 1,600 acres in the Alaska Maritime
National Wildlife Refuges also would have been relinquished by
the federal government, but not used for the road.
Residents say they need a road to reach Cold Bay, a tiny
community that has a larger, all-weather airport originally
built for military uses. Neither King Cove nor Cold Bay has road
access to more populated areas of the state.
However, the Fish and Wildlife Service, which rejected the
land trade in a final environmental impact statement for the
proposal, said other transportation options were available that
would not cause the permanent damage a road would inflict.
Alaska politicians reacted sharply to the decision.
"I cannot fathom why the Fish and Wildlife Service
prioritized a perceived risk to birds over an existing threat to
human life," Governor Sean Parnell said in a statement.
"It's not surprising that people have lost faith in their
government when irresponsible decisions like this are handed
down from Washington," Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski said also
in a statement.
Both Murkowski and Parnell are Republicans.
Building a road would have cost about $20 million, according
to the environmental study.
The decision is subject to a 30-day public review before it
may be made final, officials said. Murkowski and Alaska Senator
Mark Begich, a Democrat, said they will seek to convince Salazar
to revisit the decision.
