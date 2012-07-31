By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 30
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 30 Young Alaska Native
men between the ages of 20 and 29 are at extremely high risk for
suicide, killing themselves at a rate more than 13 times the
overall national average, a state government study released on
Monday showed.
The study by the state Department of Health and Social
Services, which tracked records from 2003 to 2008 and examined a
myriad of demographic groups, said that lack of opportunity and
identity issues may be among factors contributing to the
phenomenon.
"Profound changes have occurred over the last 75 years among
Alaska Native people," the survey said. "In the past, more males
aged 20-29 years would have had families of their own and would
have been involved in subsistence activities in order to support
their families."
Alaska Native refers to indigenous people from Alaska,
comprising Inuit, Indian and Aleut.
The study said psychosocial factors which may contribute to
the higher suicide rate include "confusion around identity and
purpose resulting from perceived discordance between traditional
and contemporary values, and a low sense of agency to control
their own life or to fulfill their ambitions due to lack of jobs
and training infrastructure in rural communities."
Overall, the suicide rate in Alaska was 17.7 per 100,000 for
the study period, compared with a national rate of 11.6 per
100,000 recorded in 2008, the report said.
For Alaska Natives as a whole, the suicide rate during the
period was nearly four times the national rate. For Alaska
Native men aged 20-29, the rate was 155.3 per 100,000, according
to the study.
Suicide rates for Alaska Native men were three times the
rate for Alaska Native women, according to the statistics
compiled in the study. Researchers believe vulnerable Native
women were more likely to use suicide-prevention services, said
Deborah Hull-Jilly, a public-health specialist with the
department's Alaska Section of Epidemiology.
Common threads for the recorded suicides were alcohol abuse,
mental health problems and geographic isolation, according to
the study. Residents of small villages appeared particularly
vulnerable, with suicide rates in remote villages more than
twice those in larger rural hub communities.
"That was eye-opening," Hull-Jilly said, adding that
follow-up studies with data from more recent years were planned.
One positive sign researchers found was that Native suicide
rates had leveled off overall after growing dramatically in the
past decades, she said.
(Editing By Cynthia Johnston and Mohammad Zargham)