ANCHORAGE, Alaska Rocker Ted Nugent has agreed to plead guilty to a federal wildlife violation for killing one black bear too many during a hunting expedition at a national forest in Alaska, according to court documents filed on Friday.

This week the "Cat Scratch Fever" singer and gun enthusiast met with some other federal officials - the Secret Service - after he made some heated remarks about President Barack Obama.

In the Alaska case, authorities accused Nugent of exceeding a state bag limit of one black bear per hunting area. Nugent, 63, admitted to wounding a bear with a bow and arrow and later killing another bear, court documents show.

A wounded bear counts toward the bag limit. As a result, Nugent pleaded guilty to a violation of the federal Lacey Act, which safeguards wildlife, the agreement said.

He used a boat to transport the black bear he killed, also with a bow and arrow, out of the Tongass National Forest, which is federal property, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Ketchikan.

The second bear was killed four days after Nugent wounded the first animal, court papers said.

The 2009 hunt, in which Nugent went searching for bears at bait stations on an island in the national forest, were recorded for his television show, "Ted Nugent Spirit of the Wild," according to the plea agreement.

After shooting the first bear with an arrow, Nugent failed to locate the wounded animal, according to the plea agreement.

Nugent has agreed to pay a $10,000 fine and be barred from hunting or fishing in Alaska or any U.S. national forest for a year, according to the plea agreement Nugent signed last Saturday. It was filed with the court on Friday.

He has also agreed to produce a 30- to 60-second public service announcement about responsible hunting that is to be aired every other week on his television program for a year, according to the agreement.

Nugent, a conservative activist, has said he met on Thursday with two U.S. Secret Service agents, after he attracted notice for a number of remarks he made earlier this month at a National Rifle Association convention in St. Louis.

At the event, Nugent said he would be "dead or in jail" next year if Obama is re-elected in November.

