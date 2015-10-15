Oct 14 U.S. and Alaska state officials announced
on Wednesday they will no longer seek an additional $92 million
from Exxon Mobil Corp. to pay for environmental cleanup
and restoration stemming from the massive Exxon Valdez oil spill
nearly three decades ago.
In court documents filed on Wednesday, the state of Alaska
and U.S. Justice Department said they were dropping remaining
judicial action and would no longer seek the additional money
from Exxon due to the recovery of several species, including
ducks and sea otters, living in Alaska's Prince William Sound.
"Although we will not be pursuing Exxon for additional
damages, our decision today does not close the book on lingering
oil," Alaska Attorney General Craig Richards said in a
statement.
The tanker Valdez ran aground in March, 1989, dumping about
11 million gallons, or 260,000 barrels, of crude oil into the
icy waters off the southern coast of Alaska. The spill was at
the time the largest ever in U.S. waters, and one of the worst
human-caused environmental disasters.
Over the following months, the oil slick spread over 1,300
miles (2,092 km) of Alaska's rocky, pristine coast, killing or
injuring more than two dozen types of animals, plants, and
marine habitats in Alaska's Prince William Sound, environmental
officials said.
In a sweeping 1991 settlement, the oil giant was ordered to
pay $900 million in civil damages and $125 million in criminal
fines and restitution.
In 2006, state and federal officials requested Exxon pay an
additional $92 million under a special "reopener" provision to
fund cleanup stemming from long-term damages.
The company has refused to pay this amount, maintaining that
despite lingering oil in Prince William Sound, the environment
has recovered and cleanup was successful.
A call to Exxon seeking comment about the decision by state
and federal officials to drop the pursuit of the additional
payout was not immediately returned.
Last year, a report issued by the U.S. Geological Survey
said that sea otters in the most affected parts of Prince
William Sound have recovered to their pre-spill numbers.
Thousands were killed in the aftermath of the tanker running
aground.
The slow pace of recovery for the otters was likely due to
their ongoing exposure to oil, the study found.
The filing late Wednesday came ahead of a planned status
hearing in the U.S. District Court in Anchorage on Thursday.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)