By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept 5
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept 5 An overnight wind
storm with gusts of over 100 miles an hour (160 kph) at high
elevations knocked out power to at least half of Alaska's
largest city in the biggest outage in Anchorage's center in
decades, municipal and utility officials said on Wednesday.
"It's incredibly substantial. A huge proportion of Anchorage
is affected," said Dawn Brantley, emergency program manager for
the Municipality of Anchorage.
She said she did not know yet what percentage of the city
overall had been affected but called the outage the biggest for
downtown Anchorage in decades.
Electricity was cut to at least half of Anchorage, including
nearly all customers of the utility that serves the central part
of the city, the officials said.
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses remained without
power by midday on Wednesday, Brantley said.
Both of Anchorage's electrical utilities, city-owned
Municipal Light and Power and member-owned Chugach Electric
Association, suffered outages.
Power outages caused schools, local colleges and state
offices to close on Wednesday. Access to Joint Base
Elemendorf-Richardson was limited to essential workers. But
municipal offices were open, Brantley said.
The storm knocked down large trees and caused some property
damage, but no storm-related injuries were reported, she said.