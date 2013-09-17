By Carey Gillam
| Sept 17
Sept 17 The detection of a small amount of
genetically modified material in a Washington state farmer's
non-GMO alfalfa crop constitutes a "commercial issue" only and
does not warrant any government action, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said on Tuesday.
The Washington state farmer had complained in late August to
state agricultural officials that his alfalfa hay had been
rejected for export sale because of the presence of a
genetically modified trait that makes the crop resistant to
herbicide.
The event triggered a wave of concern from consumer and
agricultural groups who have fought the government for nearly a
decade to keep biotech alfalfa from contaminating conventional
and organic supplies.
Crop experts have warned that the confirmation of
contamination threatens U.S. sales of alfalfa feedstock to many
Asia nations who reject GMOs, and some are encouraging farmers
to test every bag of seed they buy before they plant.
But USDA said the detection of Monsanto Co's
patented Roundup Ready herbicide-tolerant trait in the
Washington farmer's non-GMO alfalfa crop should be addressed by
the marketplace and not the government.
"The agriculture industry has approaches to minimize their
occurrence and manage them when they occur," the statement said.
Alfalfa, a livestock feed crop, routinely ranks among the
top five crops in the nation in terms of farmgate value and
total acreage planted. It is the first perennial biotech crop to
be approved, and its perennial nature makes it even more of a
contamination risk, critics have charged.
Washington agriculture officials notified APHIS late Friday
that they had confirmed a "low-level" presence of a genetically
engineered trait in what the farmer thought was a non-GMO crop.
State agriculture officials did not identify the level of
contamination, but in a letter to APHIS said it was "within
ranges acceptable to much of the marketplace."
Roundup Ready alfalfa was initially approved by USDA in
2005. But environmental groups and some seed companies sued USDA
in 2006 and successfully forced the agency to rescind its
approval after a federal court found USDA had not conducted a
thorough environmental review as required before approving the
product.
After completing an environmental review, the government in
2010 considered approving GMO alfalfa with certain planting
restrictions to try to isolate it from non-GMO alfalfa. Instead,
USDA approved unrestricted planting in January 2011.
The amount of GMO contamination that might be present in
conventional alfalfa is not known. But a December 2011 report by
Stephanie Greene, a geneticist with the USDA Agricultural
Research Service, ARS, said that after Roundup Ready alfalfa was
first deregulated in 2005 industry testing of conventional seed
lots found levels of contamination as high as 2 percent.
George Kimbrell, senior attorney with The Center for Food
Safety, which brought the lawsuit against the government that
led to the temporary injunction on alfalfa sales, said the
organization might renew its litigation over alfalfa
contamination concerns in light of the events in Washington
state.