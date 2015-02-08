By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas Feb 8 As the celebrated
children's book of Britain's Victorian era turns 150, an exhibit
in Texas traces its history to show how "Alice's Adventures in
Wonderland" adapted and transformed through now-familiar
concepts of merchandising and multimedia.
The Lewis Carroll book swept children's literature when it
was published in 1865, and the popular work was soon adapted for
the theater, Alice-themed toys and eventually films during the
early days of the industry.
"The book did not have a conventional moral. Carroll played
with standard moral tales of his day and turned them on their
heads," said Danielle Brune Sigler, the curator who helped put
together the exhibit that opens on Feb. 10 at the University of
Texas in Austin.
The exhibit, at the Harry Ransom Center, a global leader in
its holdings of manuscripts and original source materials,
contains more than 200 items, including rare publications,
drawings and letters and photographs by Carroll, the pen name
for Charles Lutwidge Dodgson.
The exhibit shows how Dodgson, the University of Oxford
mathematician who composed the story for the daughters of his
Oxford dean, tried to balance his life in academics with his
alter ego as the author of a widely popular book.
Dodgson was an avid amateur photographer, when the craft was
in its infancy, who also dabbled in drawing. The mathematics
professor also kept up correspondence with children, and the
exhibit includes letters in which he challenges them with games,
puzzles and codes.
His photographs, a few of which will be on display,
including one of the story's inspiration, Alice Liddell and her
sisters, were well received. But Dodgson knew his drawings for
"Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" were not up to snuff and
turned to one of the pre-eminent illustrators of the day, John
Tenniel, for help.
The exhibit shows how both, at times, grew weary of Alice as
its popularity grew. Dodgson reportedly often would not answer
letters addressed to Lewis Carroll.
As for Tenniel, well, he was often fed up.
"I shrink at the mere mention of 'Alice in Wonderland,'"
Tenniel wrote to a friend in a letter on display, referring to
the book by its commonly used name.
While Carroll may have grown tired, he was also involved in
marketing his product, creating an Alice-themed stamp case for
children and helping to bring a production of "Alice in
Wonderland" to the stage.
Meanwhile, weak copyright protection led to unauthorized
publications of Alice to pop up in the United States. As the
times changed, so did representations of Alice, who is seen as a
flapper in a 1929 version of the book in the exhibit and a
psychedelic icon in a 1960s coloring book.
Along with showing how the book became a trailblazer for
children's literature, the exhibit also shows how Alice became a
theme for toys. They ranged from the simple to the
technologically advanced for the day, such as 1933 Movie-Jecktor
filmstrips - paper strips about 3 feet long that when run
through a toy projector, display a simple animation.
Carroll's work was also recorded as an early audio book. It
was part of a 1958 series of 16 rpm records that included "The
Wizard of Oz" and "The Trial of Socrates."
"The characters drive a lot of the interest in Alice," said
Sigler, the curator, adding that many people are less familiar
with the book's narrative.
"A lot of people have absorbed Alice through films, through
toys and through condensed versions but have not necessarily
read the original," she said. "These adaptations have been so
popular, that they have often supplanted Lewis Carroll's story."
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Dan Grebler)