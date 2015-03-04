NEW YORK, March 4 A U.S. judge has dismissed the
parent of the London Metal Exchange, Glencore Plc and
two other foreign defendants from antitrust litigation accusing
Wall Street banks and commodity merchants of conspiring to drive
up aluminum prices by reducing supply.
In a decision on Tuesday night, U.S. District Judge
Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said she lacked jurisdiction over
LME Holdings Ltd, its parent Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Ltd, Glencore and JPMorgan Chase & Co's Henry
Bath & Son Ltd unit.
Forrest said she will issue decisions involving the
remaining defendants later.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)