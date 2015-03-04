(Adds dismissals of claims against Goldman, JPMorgan, other
defendants)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 4 A U.S. judge has dismissed
antitrust litigation accusing a variety of Wall Street banks and
commodity merchants of conspiring to drive up aluminum prices by
reducing supply.
In decisions on Tuesday night and Wednesday, U.S. District
Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan rejected claims brought by
aluminum purchasers against several defendants including Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, the mining
company Glencore Plc, and Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd, which owns the London Metal Exchange.
Forrest said she will issue a decision later involving other
defendants, including Detroit-based warehouse operator Metro
International, which Goldman once owned.
The decisions are a setback for aluminum purchasers who
raised price-fixing claims, in the highest-profile litigation
affecting the base metals market in two decades.
These plaintiffs had accused Wall Street banks and commodity
merchants of having colluded since May 2009 to hoard aluminum in
warehouses. They said this led to higher storage costs, delays
of up to 16 months to fill orders, and increases in prices of
industrial products from soft drink cans to airplanes.
U.S. and European regulators have also examined alleged
metals price fixing.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to
requests for comment, including on whether they will appeal.
Forrest said the plaintiffs did not show that the Goldman
and JPMorgan parent companies had any role in the alleged
anticompetitive conduct.
She also said she lacked jurisdiction over claims against
four foreign defendants, including the warehousing business
Henry Bath & Son Ltd, because the aluminum buyers did not show
that the defendants engaged in price-fixing that had
"foreseeable and intended effects throughout the United States."
The LME said it was pleased with the result. Glencore,
Goldman and JPMorgan declined to comment. Claims against
Glencore's Pacorini Metals unit were also dismissed.
Forrest's decisions were a defeat for two groups of
plaintiffs: "first-level" purchasers that buy aluminum for such
things as bottled beverages and cabinets, and whose contract
prices reflected storage costs; and Eastman Kodak Co,
flashlight maker Mag Instrument Inc, and lithographic plate
maker Agfa Corp.
The judge dismissed claims by most of these plaintiffs last
August but gave them another chance to sue. She also at the time
dismissed claims by so-called commercial end users and consumer
end users because they lacked antitrust standing
.
Last year, Goldman agreed to sell Metro to Switzerland's
Reuben Brothers, and JPMorgan agreed to sell Henry Bath to
Switzerland's Mercuria Energy Group Ltd.
The case is In re: Aluminum Warehousing Antitrust
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 13-md-02481.
