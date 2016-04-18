(Adds detail in 4th paragraph and Senator Wyden comment in

NEW YORK, April 18 The United Steelworkers said
on Monday it has filed a complaint with U.S. regulators seeking
to stem what it called a "flood" of aluminum imports that have
damaged U.S. producers and threatened jobs.
The union said in a statement that it filed a petition under
Section 201 of U.S. trade law urging the government to take
measures, including increasing import tariffs, if the U.S.
International Trade Commission finds imports have caused
substantial harm.
Earlier this month, the ITC launched an investigation on the
impact of burgeoning imports, particularly from China, the
world's top producer and consumer of base metals, on the
domestic industry following a prolonged campaign by Century
Aluminum Co.
The ITC is expected to make a preliminary decision by June
17. If that is affirmative, the government would have until July
18 to decide on provisional relief, it said.
"A flood of foreign imports and failed trade policies have
decimated American manufacturing," USW International President
Leo Gerard said in the statement.
Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, a Democrat, threw his support
behind the move, accusing the Chinese government of devastating
the U.S. aluminum industry by offering "market-distorting"
subsidies to support its producers.
"We urge you to provide all appropriate relief as quickly as
possible, before more jobs are lost and the few remaining U.S.
mills are permanently shuttered," he said in a letter to
President Obama on Monday.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Chang and Dan
Grebler)