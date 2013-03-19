* Risk of death up 39 percent from 2000 to 2010, CDC says
* CDC: Expected 2012 cost for dementia care is $200 billion
* Other data shows actual deaths up 68 percent
* Group cites needs for more study, breakthroughs
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, March 19 Deaths and the risk of
dying from Alzheimer's disease have risen significantly in the
United States during the last decade, according to two reports
released on Tuesday.
The trend comes as scientists and drugmakers are
increasingly focused on patients with few or no symptoms of the
memory-robbing disease after efforts to halt progression in
those who already have symptoms failed over the past few years.
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention showed the risk of death from the degenerative brain
disease rose 39 percent between 2000 and 2010 even as mortality
rates for other conditions such as cancer, heart disease and
stroke fell significantly.
Separate findings from the Alzheimer's Association based on
CDC data, but looking at actual deaths, found mortality up 68
percent over the same decade.
While the risk of death depends on a patient's age, gender,
race and even where they live, it is clear that it has been
increasing steadily for a long period of time, the CDC said in
its report.
Those 85 and older are far more at risk of dying from
Alzheimer's than those age 65 to 84, CDC said. Whites and women
are also at higher risk, it added.
"Compared with other selected causes, Alzheimer's disease
has been on the rise since the last decade," the CDC's National
Center for Health Statistics said, adding that "mortality from
Alzheimer's disease has steadily increased during the last 30
years."
"The Alzheimer's epidemic is clearly an urgent issue that
needs to be addressed," the Alzheimer's Association, which
advocates for patients and helps fund research, said in a
statement accompanying its annual report.
Both findings come amid a new push by U.S. health officials
to combat the disease as government and industry researchers
work to find more targeted therapies that could help patients
sooner.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last year
released a national action plan to address Alzheimer's following
a 2011 law signed by President Barack Obama requiring federal
agencies to coordinate their research and accelerate efforts to
target the disease. The president also highlighted the issue in
his annual address to lawmakers in January.
Additionally, the Food and Drug Administration last month
issued guidelines to make it easier to test potential treatments
in patients earlier when there may be a greater chance for them
to work.
There is currently no cure for the disease, which the CDC
said is the fifth leading cause of death for Americans age 65
and older and the sixth leading cause overall.
That is particularly a concern as Americans continue to live
longer and the nation faces a wave of older citizens as the
so-called baby boomer generation ages.
While it is not immediately clear what is behind the
increased mortality, such a shift in aging could be a likely
factor. Increased attention could also affect diagnosis rates
and those who would have in the past simply been thought of to
die from "old age" are found to have the disease.
HIGH COST OF CARE
The healthcare costs are also significant.
Treating those with Alzheimer's disease and other dementia
conditions cost about $200 billion in 2012, CDC said, including
$140 billion in costs to the government's Medicare and Medicaid
health insurance programs. By 2050, the costs could reach $1.1
trillion, it added.
Drugmakers are trying to develop effective treatments for
what could be a potentially large market, but so far current
pharmaceuticals only treat symptoms and do not keep the disease
from worsening.
Many have already shifted from targeting people who already
have dementia to potential treatments for early-stage patients
where they see more hope for successful intervention.
Scientists are also working to discover new information
about the elusive and complex disease that could also help spark
new therapies. Last year, international teams of researchers
identified a new risk gene linked to inflammation that they said
represented a major breakthrough.
Another initiative, highlighted by Obama in his January
speech, includes efforts to "map" the human brain to gain better
insight.
"Without the development of medical breakthroughs that
prevent, slow or stop the disease, by 2050, the number of people
with Alzheimer's disease could reach 13.8 million," the
Alzheimer's Association said in a statement, adding that other
estimates put the figure as high as 16 million.
This year, an estimated 450,000 Americans are expected to
die with the disease, it added.
Robert Egge, the group's vice president of public policy,
called it a national crisis. He also called upon the National
Institutes of Health "to reset its priorities and focus its
resources" on the disease and on Congress to fully fund the U.S.
action plan.