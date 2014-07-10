BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser says Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Anticipates Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Timberlands segment will be comparable to Q2 of 2016
WASHINGTON, July 10 Amazon.com charged parents millions of dollars for in-app purchases that their children made without getting permission, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said in a lawsuit filed against the online retailer on Thursday.
The FTC filed the suit in federal court asking for the money to be refunded and to ban the practice of allowing unlimited purchases without requiring a password or some other trigger to give parents control over their accounts. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Anticipates Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Timberlands segment will be comparable to Q2 of 2016
SYDNEY, April 28 Copper tracked modestly higher on Friday with traders saying some investors were active buying on price dips, but warning at the same time that broader industry sentiment pointed to a weaker outlook.