By Ronnie Cohen
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 15 British Olympic champion
Andrew Simpson died from "blunt trauma with drowning" after the
Swedish America's Cup craft he was sailing capsized and broke
apart in San Francisco Bay, according to a medical-examiner's
report released on Tuesday.
Simpson, 36, a two-time Olympic medalist and father of two
young boys, suffered multiple blows to his head and body in the
May 9 accident involving the 72-foot Artemis Racing catamaran,
the San Francisco medical-examiner's report said.
In the moments before it capsized, the yacht was turning
downwind in a so-called bear-away maneuver while traveling at
about 30 knots, or 34 miles per hour, with wind of about 20
knots, or 23 miles per hour, the report says.
The front of the vessel then dipped beneath the surface, the
port hull broke and inverted on top of the wing, according to
the report. The precise sequence of events was not clear from
the report, nor did it explain why Simpson was unable to find
his way out.
A knowledgeable source, who requested anonymity, said that
the craft had turned to head home because the wind had whipped
up to at or near a team-imposed limit. The medical-examiner's
report mentions nothing about the wind limit, and
representatives of Artemis did not return calls and emails.
Chuck Hawley, who served on a panel that investigated the
incident for the America's Cup, took issue with the report's
narrative that the port hull broke first. He believes the main
crossbeam broke before the boat "folded up in a very peculiar
way" and trapped Simpson between layers of "very tough
material."
"I don't know we're any closer to knowing what happened,"
Hawley, who has investigated six fatal sailing accidents, told
Reuters. But piecing together what happened presents special
challenges because the yacht was the first of a new generation
of boats pushing the limits of speed and design.
Simpson was wearing a helmet, wetsuit, flotation device and
shoes when he was trapped for approximately 10 minutes beneath
the high-tech yacht, the medical-examiner's report said.
Four chase boats helped the other 10 crew members off the
crippled sailboat, the report said.
"But the subject remained trapped for approximately 10
minutes," it said. "The subject was then located, floating in
the waters of the bay, unconscious."
A toxicology report found that the only drug in Simpson's
system at the time of his death was caffeine.
The Artemis yacht, which some have said was problematic from
the start, was to have been retired on the day it capsized.
The accident at one point threatened to scuttle the famed
sailing regatta, but racing continued after a number of rule
changes were made, including substantial reductions to the wind
limits. Oracle Team USA successfully defended the trophy with a
dramatic come-from-behind win over Emirates Team New Zealand.
America's Cup spokesman Peter Rusch called the report
"comprehensive" and said, "Our thoughts and sympathies remain
with Andrew Simpson's family and friends."
Artemis skipper Iain Percy and Simpson had been close
friends since they were 10 years old. They went through
Britain's youth sailing program together and then on to the
Olympics, where they won gold in 2008.
The two also grew up sailing with Sir Ben Ainslie, who helped
Oracle win the Cup after he was installed as U.S. team's
tactician during the finals. Ainslie, Percy and Simpson's wife,
Leah, have set up a foundation in Simpson's name to support
youth sailing.